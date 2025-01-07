Cavaliers Star Makes Bold Claim About Cleveland's Current Roster
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a decision to make leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft: take a player that best fit with the current roster or select the base player with the highest potential available worry the game plan down the line.
Cleveland's front office chose the ladder and selected Evan Mobley third overall. The Cavaliers' decision to roll out two seven-footers in their starting lineup sparked many questions.
Although this game plan has still been criticized and questions raised about its longevity, Jarrett Allen is confident in the future of Cleveland's frontcourt.
"I feel like every single year it gets better. I feel like when he was first drafted, there was a lot of questions on whether two big men can work in the modern NBA. But at this point, I think we've proved everybody wrong," said Allen during an interview with NBA on ESPN.
"We're winning games. Evan is having a career year. You can see our win streak going. We're on a record streak right now. I think it's all working out."
The Allen-Mobley duo has undoubtedly been successful when they play together this season. When playing simultaneously, they average 38.3 points and 13.7 rebounds. The advanced stats are also on their side, with this lineup posting a 122.8 offensive rating and a 110.0 defensive rating when on the floor with one another.
Mobley's growth as a three-point shooter is a big reason Allen and Mobley have played so well together this season.
This three-point threat gives JA more room to work in the paint while also giving Mobley, the guards of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, room to drive.
There will always be critics who doubt this duo because it's an unconventional look for today's game plan.
However, Allen and Mobley continue to prove that this pairing works, and those in the NBA are starting to feel that they must respect Cleveland's system.