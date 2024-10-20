Cavaliers Star Picking Up Right Where He Left Off From Last Season
Even after the Cleveland Cavaliers' four preseason games, many questions remain about what the Wine and Gold will look like in action this season. What will Cleveland's faster-pace offense look like? Will the Cavs remain a defensive powerhouse during the 2024-25 season?
Even with all the unknowns, Kenny Atkinson and his coaching staff know exactly what type of production they'll get from former All-Star centner Jarrett Allen when he's on the floor.
Allen played in all of Celveland's preseason games, averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 71.1 percent from the floor. He even recorded a double-double in the Cavaliers' final preseason game against the Chicago Bulls.
Double-doubles became routine for JA last season, as he set a Cleveland franchise record with 11 consecutive in January and February. Even with all the tweaks Atkinson has added to the game plan, it's great to see that rebounding will remain a focus for JA this season.
In fact, Allen's rebounding may play a big role in Atkinson's offense. On multiple occasions, Cleveland's new coach has emphasized that pace on offense starts on defense. He's mentioned how this starts with the big men grabbing boards and everyone else running out and filling lanes in transition.
This is consistent with how JA has played with the Cavaliers during the last four seasons. Since being traded to Cleveland from the Brooklyn Nets, he's averaged 15.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Last
Sometimes, consistency can go under the radar, and Allen's continuous solid play deserves more recognition around the NBA.