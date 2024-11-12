Cavaliers Stay Perfect With Win Over Chicago Bulls
Another night and another win for the Cleveland Cavaliers. This time, it was the Chicago Bulls on the losing end of the Wine and Gold's 119-113 victory, which ended up coming down to the wire.
The Cavaliers are now just the eighth team in NBA history to start a season 12-0 or better.
While Cleveland has gotten used to blowing out its opponents, this matchup against the Bulls was anything but easy. Neither side had a bigger lead than 10 points, and there were 17 lead changes throughout the night.
The key to this game for both sides was the battle under the basket. The Cavs scored 56 of their points in the paint, while the Bulls scored 46 from down low. Chicago also outrebounded Cleveland in the end 52-43, demonstrating their strong presence in the paint.
Nikola Vucevic also presented plenty of challenges for the Cavalier's frontcourt. Chicago's center, who is off to a strong start to the season, finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
In the end, Cleveland's defense prevailed, leading the Cavaliers to their 12th straight victory.
The Wine and Gold forced 21 Bulls turnovers, and the Cavs turned those miscues into 35 points on the other end.
Donovan Mitchell was the leading scorer for Cleveland, finishing with 36 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. He set the tone for the Cavaliers' offense early, scoring 14 points right off the bat in the first quarter. However, the biggest standout from Mitchell's final box score was his four huge steals.
Cleveland will look to extend its winning streak to 13 games when it takes on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.