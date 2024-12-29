Cleveland Cavaliers Superstar Back In MVP Conversation
Donovan Mitchell is in the middle of one the most intriguing seasons of his NBA career. Although Spida isn't putting up outrageous scoring numbers, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain one of the best teams in the NBA and are clear Finals contenders this season.
These factors have made his MVP candidacy slightly complicated.
In NBA.com's latest Kia MVP ladder update, Mitchell was ranked at No. 8 on their list.
The players currently ahead of Mitchell are Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Shai Gilgeious-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Giannis Atetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).
In NBA.com's update before this one, Mitchell didn't even appear in the top ten. However, a few solid performances against the Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz have put him right back in the conversation.
The narrative surrounding Mitchell's MVP status has remained the same all season. He's sat in the seven-nine range in this ranking all year, and his consistent play has matched that.
Mitchell isn't putting up the same scoring totals that he was the past few seasons. His 23.6 points per game are the lowest since his rookie season.
However, the individual performances aren't the main goal for Mitchell this season.
The Cavaliers' supporting cast, including Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and especially Evan Mobley, has allowed Mitchell to take a back seat and focus on more of a playmaking role in Kenny Atkinson's offense.
Mitchell likely isn't too concerned about not being ranked very high in the MVP conversation. The Cavaliers are the top team in the NBA in terms of record and are
Postseason victories will determine whether this season was a success, and the Cavaliers are headed in the right direction.