WATCH: Cavaliers Superstar Tailgates With Fans Ahead Of Browns Season Opener
The calender has flipped to September, which means it's officaily football season in Cleveland, Ohio.
It would be an understatement to say that fans are passionate about their Cleveland Browns. It's more than a team; it's a lifestyle for fans who put all that passion on display ahead of home games by tailgating in the infamous Muni Lot, a short walk from the newly named Huningont Bank Field.
A familiar face showed up at Sunday's tailgate, and that's Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell, who was rocking a Brownie the Elf hat, was seen playing cornhole and even bowling in the lot.
Mitchell is already one of the most beloved athletes in Cleveland, but this heightens that. There's no better way to win over the fans of the entire city than being present on arguably the most anticipated day of the year.
Mitchell signed a contract extension with the Cavaliers earlier this summer. This new deal will keep him in Cleveland through the 2026-27 season with a player option for 2027-28.
Before this deal was made official, there were rumors that Mitchell was unhappy playing in Cleveland and would rather be with a bigger market. This was something the All-Star shooting guard shut down with a video saying that he "doesn't get" the rumors.
Anyone can say they're happy, but actions speak louder than words, and this is a great example of that. Mitchell's presence at the first Browns tailgate of the season is just another instance of Mitchell demonstrating his love for the city and the joy he gets playing in front of their fans.