Cavaliers Dubbed Top Trade Destination for Former All-Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still rolling, as they own the NBA's best record through Christmas.
But could the Cavaliers make any significant trades before the February deadline regardless?
It's entirely possible that Cleveland will be in search of upgrades, although the Cavs certainly won't want to split up their core four.
However, if they can manage to land an impactful player without surrendering one of their stars, you have to figure that the Cavaliers will attempt to pull the trigger.
One player Cleveland may ultimately pursue is New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
The Cavs were mentioned as a potential destination for Ingram over the summer, and now, Matt Johnson of SportsNaut has named the Cavaliers the top landing spot for the former All-Star.
"Brandon Ingram cost himself tens of millions of dollars in recent years by turning down lucrative contract extension offers from the New Orleans Pelicans," Johnson wrote. "Now, the All-Star forward is one of the likeliest players to be moved at the NBA trade deadline. The Pelicans (5-25 entering play on Monday) are going to tear this roster apart and Ingram’s status as a half-season rental makes him more affordable for contenders."
Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 33.1 minutes per game on 46.5/37.4/85.5 shooting splits this season.
The 27-year-old would absolutely fill need for Cleveland, as the team could absolutely use another scorer on the wing.
However, the question is whether or not the Cavs would surrender desirable assets for Ingram, as it seems very unlikely that the Cavaliers would hand him a long-term contract in free agency.
Ingram is making $36 million this season.