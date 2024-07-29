Cleveland Cavaliers' Trade Assets Receive Brutal Ranking
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't added a single free agent this offseason, which has led many to believe that the Cavaliers could potentially address their roster holes via trade.
The problem is, Cleveland doesn't exactly have a lot of trade assets, which will make finding a match rather difficult.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey recently ranked all 30 NBA teams based on what they have to offer in prospective trades, and he placed the Cavs 22nd.
Bailey notes that the Cavaliers have already traded most of their draft capital (much of that was spent in the Donovan Mitchell trade) and that the only way for Cleveland to really sweeten the pot is by moving one of Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, which it probably won't do.
One thing Bailey fails to mention is that the Cavs do have Isaac Okoro, who is a restricted free agent that can be used in sign-and-trade deals.
That being said, based on the lack of interest in Okoro on the open market, it doesn't seem very likely that the Cavaliers would be able to fetch a significant return in exchange for the former No. 5 overall pick.
It seems like Cleveland is essentially stuck with the same roster it trotted out last season, for better or for worse.
Garland's trade value is apparently down around the league, so it wouldn't make much sense for the Cavs to move him now (they apparently rebuffed a trade offer from the San Antonio Spurs).
Meanwhile, Mitchell absolutely loves Allen, so trading the big man probably wouldn't be the best way to reward the All-Star guard for signing a three-year extension with the Cavaliers.