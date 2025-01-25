Cavaliers Trade Key Player in Tempting Raptors Proposal
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have some crucial decisions to make.
Do they go for broke and try to make a big move? Do they lightly tinker with the roster? Do they stand pat?
More than likely, the Cavaliers won't do anything crazy, but there is one key player that continues surfacing in trade speculation: Caris LeVert.
LeVert is in the final year of his deal and probably won't be back in Cleveland next season, which has many wondering if the Cavs will trade him before Feb. 6.
While moving one of your key rotational players doesn't sound like a good idea when you're trying to win a championship, Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has concocted a very interesting trade in which the Cavaliers would be able to extract some great value for LeVert.
In the proposal, Cornelissen has Cleveland sending LeVert and Tristan Thompson to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Ochai Agbaji and Chris Boucher.
This actually would be a very tempting return for the Cavs, as Ogbaji is a very solid wing who is averaging 10.6 points per game on 50.8/40.3/67.9 shooting splits this season. He is also a terrific defender.
Meanwhile, Boucher would provide the Cavaliers with some much-needed depth up front. He is logging 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds a nighit this season on 49.8/35.6/77.8 splits.
The question is, would the Raptors actually do this deal?
Ogbaji still has another year left on his deal, and at 24 years old, he could absolutely be a part of Toronto's future. LeVert, on the other hand, is an expiring contract and turned 30 last summer.
Cornelissen theorizes that the Raptors could flip LeVert in another package, but it seems like a very convoluted trade for Toronto.
It would definitely be a nice move for Cleveland, though.