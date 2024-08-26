Cleveland Cavaliers Trade For Intriguing Young Forward In This Bold Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make any free-agent signings or trades this offseason, but that may be changing soon.
Rumor has it that the Cavaliers may end up moving Isaac Okoro—who is a restricted free agent—before training camp, and one potentially interested team is the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons' interest makes sense, considering they are now coached by J.B. Bickerstaff, who was just fired by Cleveland after the season.
But who does Detroit have that it could potentially trade in a package for Okoro?
Well, Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has created a rather interesting trade proposal that would send Okoro to Detroit in exchange for young big man Isaiah Stewart.
Stewart would fill a major need for the Cavs off the bench.
The Cavaliers desperately need some spacing in their frontcourt, and they would be able to stagger Stewart's minutes along with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Stewart averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over 30.9 minutes per game this past season while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and making 38.3 percent of his three-pointers on decent volume (3.8 attempts per game).
It represented a breakout year for Stewart from beyond the arc, as he shot 32.7 percent from deep on 4.1 attempts per game the season prior.
The 23-year-old was selected by the Pistons with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and is under contract through 2028, with a team option for the final year. He is making $15 million annually, which is a solid deal for a player as productive as Stewart.
Stewart isn't a star by any means, but he is a decent offensive piece and a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions.
Okoro doesn't exactly have a ton of trade value, so a player like Stewart may be the best Cleveland will be able to do in any potential deal for him.