Cavaliers Trio Could Be Possible Trade Candidates
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 NBA season. At this point in the year, they hold a 13-0 record and are looking like a legitimate championship contender.
Obviously, it's too early in the season to make any major predictions, but things are looking very promising for the Cavaliers.
While Cleveland has looked impressive to start the year, they could consider making some moves to try and get even stronger. They could end up being a team to watch ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Keeping that in mind, there are three Cavaliers players who have been suggested as possible trade candidates.
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has suggested that Georges Niang, Dean Wade, and Max Strus could all end up being available for the right trade.
Clearly, the biggest surprise on that list is Strus. Elite three-point shooting can be very difficult to come by in the NBA. He could fetch a very nice return on the trade market.
Cleveland could also look to package some pieces together to bring in another high impact player. If they think they can win a championship this season, they should go all-in towards trying to do so.
It's still very early in the season. No one should overreact to the overwhelming success that the Cavaliers have had through the first 13 games. However, it would not be surprising to see the team look to double down on their start to the year and explore avenues to get even better.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what ends up happening with the team moving forward.
They could choose to stand pat and keep on running with things how they are. Cleveland must be careful to not mess up their chemistry by making trades.
Expect to continue hearing speculation about the Cavaliers as the season moves forward. If they continue to look the part of a championship contender, Cleveland could get aggressive and look to bring in even more firepower via the trade market.