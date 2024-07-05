Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Bring Back Fan Favorite Big Man
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been quite this offseason, but it sounds like things are starting to heat up for the franchise.
Donovan Mitchell has been signed to a three-year, $150 million contract to keep him in town. Now, the team needs to find ways to improve their roster around him.
One need will be figuring out depth in the front-court. At the center position, the Cavaliers are being urged to bring back a longtime fan favorite.
King James Gospel believes that Cleveland should re-sign veteran center Tristan Thompson.
"The Cavaliers best option at backup center may be to bring back longtime Cavalier, Tristan Thompson. Thompson played well last season for the Cavs in his limited minutes. At 33 years old, Thompson understands his role with Cleveland in that he might only be needed for specific matchups."
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Cavaliers, Thompson ended up playing in 49 games. He averaged 11.2 minutes per game and scored 3.3 points per game to go along with 3.6 rebounds.
Thompson is not needed to play a huge role. He's simply a player in place who can step in when needed.
At 33 years old, bringing back Thompson would likely only take the veteran's minimum salary. If that is indeed the price tag for him, Cleveland should go ahead and do it.
The 33-year-old center fits the role that the Cavaliers need perfectly. He can come in and rebound, while also playing solid defense. Cleveland doesn't need him to be a scoring threat.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the offseason holds for the Cavaliers. They still have some needs and it's hard to believe that Koby Altman and the front office won't be aggresive to build a better roster around Mitchell.