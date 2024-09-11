Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Experiment With This Crazy Lineup
The Cleveland Cavaliers probably want to roll with their big four as much as possible next season. After all, the quartet of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is supremely talented.
However, there will obviously be situations where the Cavaliers will have to experiment with other combinations, and Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has concocted an absolutely wild lineup for Cleveland that just might be crazy enough to work.
Favale proposes the Cavs running a group that features Mobley, Dean Wade, Max Strus, Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome.
While the Cavaliers would certainly be sacrificing some defense here, you can't deny that it's a rather interesting offensive unit, especially if Mobley further develops his repertoire.
"More than that, I am willing to concede defense in the name of finding out what Mobley looks like as an offensive linchpin while surrounded by four shooters," Favale wrote.
And you know what? The defense may not even be terrible there.
We know Mobley is an elite defensive player, and while Wade isn't exactly lockdown, he is a smart, solid positional defender who can hold his own. Then there is Jerome, who Favale refers to as "scrappy."
Realistically speaking, this is not a lineup head coach Kenny Atkinson will likely employ much, if at all. You're not going to run a quintet with only one of the big four present. But let's say there are injuries or foul trouble, or perhaps Cleveland is just in need of a unique spark? It couldn't hurt to try.
But maybe save this lineup for a team like the Detroit Pistons or Portland Trail Blazers.