Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Field Trade Offers For This Star Player
Before the offseason began, there was rampant speculation that the Cleveland Cavaliers could trade Darius Garland. There was even chatter that Garland wanted out.
In the end, the Cavaliers opted to hold on to Garland, choosing to run it back with their "core four" for another season.
But is Cleveland making the right decision?
It's still too early to say for sure, and Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz doesn't seem like he is all in on the Cavs' current roster.
As a matter of fact, Swartz went as far to say that the Cavaliers should be fielding trade offers for Garland moving forward.
The problem is that Garland's trade value is not particularly high at the moment, particularly after a 2023-24 campaign in which he played just 57 games and averaged 18 points per game on modest 44.6/37.1/83.4 shooting splits.
In Garland's defense, a broken jaw knocked him out for an extended period of time and resulted in considerable weight loss for the former All-Star guard. That certainly played a role in Garland's struggles last season.
It's also important to note that Garland enjoyed the most efficient year of his career the season prior, registering 21.6 points per game while posting a true-shooting percentage of 58.7 percent.
Taking all of that into consideration, it would be wise for Cleveland to roll into this coming season with Garland in tow. If the 24-year-old has a great year and the Cavs experience success, then they can roll with him moving forward. On the other side of the coin, if the Cavaliers struggle early on, they can at least hope for a bounceback individual campaign for Garland so he can build his trade value.
Garland may very well be the most likely member of Cleveland's main quartet (which also includes Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley) to be dealt.