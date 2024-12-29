Cavaliers Urged to Fill Major Hole With Intriguing Nets Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't appear to have a whole lot of problems this season, as they boast the best record in the NBA over two months into the campaign.
However, the Cavaliers actually do have a pretty significant hole that could potentially rear its ugly head if an injury occurs.
That hole is big man depth.
Beyond Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, Cleveland does not have a whole lot of options, with aging veteran Tristan Thompson representing the third center in line.
This is definitely an issue for the Cavs, as neither Allen nor Mobley have exactly been beacons of health throughout their respective NBA careers.
For that reason, the Cavaliers may want to pursue a trade for some insurance, and Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has identified an intriguing target for the club: Brooklyn Nets forward Day'Ron Sharpe.
"There is plenty of motor and power, though, and perhaps a level of untapped potential," Cornelissen wrote of Sharpe. "At the very least, Sharpe will bring rebounding ability, an area where the Cavaliers could use some extra oomph. Sharpe has a career rebound percentage of 22 percent; that would rank first on the Cavaliers by a few percentage points."
Sharpe has played in just 10 games this season and is averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over 15 minutes a night while making 40.4 percent of his field-goal attempts.
The 23-year-old was originally selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 29th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, but was traded to the Nets a week later.
Across four NBA campaigns, Sharpe is registering six points and 5.3 boards in 13.3 minutes per game, shooting 55.1 percent from the floor.
The University of North Carolina product is slated to hit free agency after the season, so unless Brooklyn has serious interest in retaining him, it may look to move him before the February trade deadline. In that scenario, Cleveland would represent an interesting potential destination.