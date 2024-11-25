Cavaliers Urged to Pursue Compelling Trade With Nets
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to an incredible start this season, so they don't really have much of a reason to shake up their roster at the moment.
That being said, the Cavaliers still have some needs that should be addressed, and one of them is finding a defensive ace who can guard bigger wings.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has identified Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith as a potential trade target for Cleveland, and it would certainly not represent the first time that the Cavs have been linked to Finney-Smith in recent months.
"Finney-Smith, 31, is averaging a career-high 11.2 points and knocking down 42.5 percent of his threes," Swartz wrote. "He'd thrive off open looks from Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell here."
Finney-Smith was mentioned as a possible candidate for the Cavaliers over the summer, and there were rumors that Cleveland could potentially send Isaac Okoro to Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade deal for the veteran.
Of course, the Cavs ended up retaining Okoro, but that does not Finney-Smith any less of a target between now and the February trade deadline.
Finney-Smith is definitely shooting well above his career norms this season, as he is a lifetime 35.7 percent shooter from deep.
But it's what the University of Florida product brings to the table defensively that should be intriguing to the Cavaliers.
One of Cleveland's biggest issues is how small it is on the wing, and Finney-Smith would serve as a great solution to that problem.
We saw the Cavs struggle to defend Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum in their lone loss this year, so bringing in a tough defender like Finney-Smith would go a long way in making the Cavaliers more capable in that department.