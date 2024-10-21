Cavaliers Urged To Pursue Former Celtics Guard
The Cleveland Cavaliers' wing depth took a bit of a hit following Max Strus' ankle injury, which will keep him sidelined for the next six weeks.
The Cavaliers were already fairly thin in terms of dependable players at the wing spots as it was, and now, it's an even weaker area heading into the 2024-25 NBA season
That's why Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel feels that Cleveland should pursue free-agent guard Lonnie Walker IV, who was recently released by the Boston Celtics.
"Adding Walker to the pool improves Cleveland's overall versatility on the bench and increases their floor spacing," Crowley wrote. "While the Cavaliers employ an array of forwards such as Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Georges Niang and Jaylon Tyson, none of them have the explosive offensive potential that Walker provides."
Walker was originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft and has bounced around quite a bit since.
While the 25-year-old spent his first three seasons with the Spurs, he split the last two years between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets before landing with the Celtics over the summer.
In 58 games with the Nets last season, Walker was moderately productive, averaging 9.7 points per game while making 38.4 percent of his three-point attempts.
While Walker's consistency from long range leaves much to be desired (lifetime 35.6 percent shooter from downtown), he at least has demonstrated the ability to spread the floor, which is something that the Cavs absolutely need. Walker is also a decent defender.
We'll see if the Cavaliers make a play for the University of Miami product.