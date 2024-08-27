Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Pursue This Battle-Tested Veteran Scorer
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made a single free-agent addition this summer, but there is still time for them to sign someone before training camp.
Tyler Watts of King James Gospel has suggested what he feels is an obvious answer for the Cavaliers: Marcus Morris.
Cleveland claimed Morris off waivers last March. He ended up being a key contributor in the Cavs' run to the playoffs, playing in 12 regular-season games and averaging 5.8 points over 15 minutes a night while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from three-point range.
Morris then went on to log 6.1 points per game in nine playoff contests.
The 34-year-old is certainly not the same prolific scorer he was several years ago, but he remains a reliable bench piece and would absolutely help a plaoyff squad like the Cavaliers.
Not only would Morris provide a lift offensively, but he is also a versatile defender, as his combination of size and savvy allows him to guard multiple positions effectively.
Morris can slot in as a power forward off the bench, and he can also defend some of the bigger wings in the Eastern Conference, such as Jayson Tatum and Paul George.
At this stage of his career, Morris is not a sexy addition. That's why he remains unsigned into late August. However, there is no question that he can still produce, and with the free-agent pool having dwindled to almost nothing, he is one of the best options available.
On top of all of that, Morris has familiarity with Cleveland after spending some time with the club last season.
We'll see if the Cavs decide to make a move for Morris.