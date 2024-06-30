Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Pursue This Veteran Free Agent Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to begin their quest to improve their roster around superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. With NBA free agency opening up in just a few hours, they are going to be a team to watch early as they look to add a few piecs.
One intriguing name to watch could be Minnesota Timberwolves' free agent veteran forward Kyle Anderson.
Anderson has been a key piece to helping the Timberwolves turn their franchise outlook around. He is a good player on the floor, but an even better locker room presence.
ClutchPoints has suggested that the Cavaliers should target Anderson when free agency opens up.
"One glaring need for the Cavs is to add another wing that's capable of playing either forward position. One free-agent option could be Kyle Anderson, who has repeatedly proven with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves that he’s the type of player a winning team needs on its roster."
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Minnesota, Anderson ended up averaging 6.4 points per game to go along with 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He shot 46 percent from the floor and just 22.9 percent from teh three-point line.
His shooting numbers are a bit of a concern. However, the fact that he had a down year in that department actually has driven his value down to a very affordable mark.
Back in 2022-23, Anderson had a completely different offensive year. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while also shooting 41 percent from the three-point line.
In addition to his offensive game, the 30-year-old forward is also a good defender. Defense should be a priority for Cleveland this offseason.
Anderson could be a key piece in helping the Cavaliers defend against teams like the Boston Celtics. He's got good size and good athletic ability.
There are plenty of players that Cleveland could target in free agency. Anderson should be one of them.