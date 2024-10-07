Cavaliers Urged to Pursue Trade for Intriguing Bulls' Guard
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to be a very intriguing team to keep an eye on in potential trade discussions this season. After a quiet offseason, it seems very likely that they would be open to the idea of making an impact addition at some point before the trade deadline.
Adding some depth at the point guard position could be a good area to target. With that in mind, one potential trade target has been suggested.
Bleacher Report recently suggested that Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu could be a good trade target for the Cavaliers.
"Dosunmu shot 40.3 percent from deep and bumped his scoring average to a career-best 12.2 points per game last year. If the Cavs include some second-round equity, they might be able to steal the 24-year-old from a Bulls team that can't realistically expect to extend him off his current $7 million salary."
Dosunmu would bring good defense to the court, which is an area that Cleveland could use help. They need more perimeter defense and that is where Dosunmu excells.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Bulls, he ended up playing in 76 games and starting in 37 of those appearances. He averaged 12.2 points per game to go along with 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds. Dosunmu also chipped in 0.9 steals per game.
In addition to his averages, Dosunmu shot 50.1 percent from the floor and knocked down 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers show why the Cavaliers would have interest in him. He's a good defender and has a solid offensive game as well. His ability to do both would fit in nicely off the bench.
At 24 years old, he could also end up being a long-term option for Cleveland.
Currently, the young guard still has one more year left on his contract following the upcoming season. That would give the Cavaliers plenty of time to decide whether or not they want to pursue a longer contract with him.
All of that being said, this could be something to keep an eye on. It's just an idea, but it's one that would make sense.
Expect to hear Cleveland be mentioned in quite a few trade rumors. They have a few needs and would likely be more than open to pulling the trigger on trades that make sense and improve the roster.