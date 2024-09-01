Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Pursue Trade For Elite Defensive Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a trade this offseason, but they are certainly in need of an extra piece or two heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
The Cavaliers entered the summer with some obvious needs, and while they drafted Jaylon Tyson and brought over international wing Luke Travers (who they drafted in 2022), they have not made any truly significant moves.
However, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz sees a potential solution for them, and it's a familiar one: New Orleans Pelicans big man Larry Nance Jr.
Nance spent three-and-a-half seasons in Cleveland between 2017-18 and 2020-21 and was a crucial member of the Cavs' rotation when they made a finals run in 2018.
Since his departure from the Cavaliers, Nance has developed into a very versatile defender and is coming off of a 2023-24 season in which he played 61 games and averaged 5.7 points, five rebounds and one steal over 19.9 minutes a night.
Nance's numbers don't jump off the page, but he is a terrific defender and does not try to do too much offensively. As a matter of fact, Nance made a cool 57.3 percent of his field-goal attempts this past year.
Plus, while Nance isn't exactly an elite floor spacer, he has knocked down 34.2 percent of his three-pointers over the course of his career and made 41.5 percent of his triples (1.1 attempts per game) last year.
The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his deal and is set to earn $11.2 million in 2024-25, which is a bargain for a player of his caliber.
Nance certainly isn't flashy, but he would represent a very viable third big behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the Cavs' rotation.