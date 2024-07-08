Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Sign Former 76ers' Big Man
The Cleveland Cavaliers have remained quiet throughout the NBA offseason so far. Donovan Mitchell signing a long-term extension was the big move, but the team has not made any other sizable move.
While retaining Mitchell was the biggest priority this offseason, the Cavaliers are not good enough to compete for a championship right now. They need to find a way to add talent.
Cleveland doesn't necessarily have to make a blockbuster move. They simply need to add talent around Mitchell that will improve the team's depth and overall talent level.
One potential name to watch could be former Philadelphia 76ers' forward Paul Reed.
Factory of Sadness has suggested Reed as a potential free agency target for the Cavaliers.
"Being able to have Reed anchoring the defense in bench lineups would bring Cleveland to the next level on that end of the floor. If the team didn't suffer any decline in defensive intensity when Allen or Mobley is on the bench, the Cavs can take that next step in the Eastern Conference power rankings."
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the 76ers, Reed ended up averaging 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in 19.4 minutes. He shot 54 percent from the floor.
At just 25 years old, Reed could be a long-term fit for Cleveland. He would bring defense, a decent offensive ability, and great depth to the Cavaliers.
Also, Reed isn't a player that's going to break the bank for Cleveland. He should be able to be signed for a very reasonable and team-friendly two or three-year deal.
Reed may not be a "sexy" pickup, but he would give the Cavaliers what they need.
More defense at the forward position was a need last season. He could be a piece that comes off the bench and keeps the defensive unit solid on the defensive end of the court.