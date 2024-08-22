Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Sign This Intriguing Two-Way Wing
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't added a single piece outside of rookie Jaylon Tyson this offseason, which has made many question the front office's decision-making.
After all, the Cavaliers finished fourth in the Eastern Conference this past season and have seen many of their rivals make an attempt to improve this summer.
While continuity is certainly a thing, Cleveland probably should be making more of an effort to at least tweak its roster, which is why Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel is suggesting that the Cavs pursue former Phoenix Suns wing Nassir Little.
The Suns waived Little earlier this week, providing an opportunity for the Cavaliers to add a cheap three-and-D guy who can guard multiple positions.
Little played in 45 games in Phoenix during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds over 10.2 minutes per game. He didn't exactly have a banner year during his short stint in the desert, as the 24-year-old made just 30 percent of his three-point attempts.
However, Little is just two seasons removed from connecting on 36.7 percent of his long-range tries with the Portland Trail Blazers, and in 2021-22, he registered 9.8 points and 5.6 boards across 25.9 minutes a night.
While Little could be viewed as slightly redundant with Isaac Okoro, Cleveland could still move Okoro in a sign-and-trade. That would allow the Cavs to add another piece while also replacing Okoro with Little. The former first-round pick may not be quite as productive as Okoro, but he possesses a comparable skillset and would fill a similar niche in the Cavaliers' rotation.