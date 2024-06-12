Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Bring Back Former Champion In Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering the NBA offseason knowing that they have a chance to compete for a championship next season if they play their cards right.
After an impressive regular season, things fell apart in the team's second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Donovan Mitchell went down with an injury and they ended up losing the series 4-1. Despite the loss, there are a lot of things to be excited about.
Mitchell is a perfect franchise leader for the Cavaliers. He's a player that could power them to a title, assuming the supporting cast around him is built out the right way.
One of the issues that Cleveland faced in the playoffs was a lack of quality depth. That could lead them to look for veterans in free agency who could play valuable minutes when asked. A familiar name has come out as a suggested target.
King James Gospel recently suggested that the Cavaliers could look to reunite with veteran forward Kevin Love in free agency this offseason.
"Love was the final member of the 2016 "Big Three" to exit the franchise, signing a lucrative max extension after LeBron and Kyrie Irving departed. Love showed a true love for the city and organization, helping mentor the next generation of Cavalier greats. This summer poses an opportunity for Love to help bring this team to the next stage of their evolution once more."
Would a move for Love actually work for Cleveland?
Honestly, yes, he is the kind of depth piece that they should be looking for during the offseason. He is a consistent presence that can spread the floor and rebound.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Miami Heat, Love ended up averaging 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 44 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 34.4 percent of his three-point attempts.
Love is no longer the star that he once was, but he's more than capable of being a quality role player. Coming off the bench, he would provide a much-needed skill-set for the Cavaliers. He also would not break the bank in free agency.
A return home to Cleveland would likely be of interest to the 35-year-old forward. If he were able to help lead the team back to another NBA Finals win, his legacy in the city would be unmatched, outside of LeBron James. It's a good match for both parties and it would be awesome to see Love come home.