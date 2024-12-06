Cavaliers Urged To Have This Mindset During NBA's Trade Season
The NBA's trade market is fairly quiet right now. That's not abnormal for being a quarter-way through the new season, but everything is about to change.
A majority of the players who signed over the offseason will be eligible to be moved on December 15, 2024, which could officially start the NBA's trade season.
How should the Cleveland Cavaliers approach the trade market as this key date approaches and through the deadline?
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report advises the Wine and Gold to stay put with their roster and possibly make some minor moves along the way.
He said Celveland's goal should be to "hold (or very delicately get out of the luxury tax)."
"The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA and shouldn't do anything that might damage that chemistry," wrote Pincus
"Still, it's barely over the luxury tax by almost $2 million. While the $2.9 million penalty isn't significant, the Cavaliers aren't eligible for the tax distribution that may be near $19 million for franchises under the threshold. The least intrusive move to avoid the tax might be dumping either Niang or Wade, but the more prudent (albeit expensive) path is to hold."
Yes, the Cavaliers are the NBA's best team by record. However, this team certainly has its flaws, which are becoming more apparent as they play better-three-point shooting teams such as the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.
Holding would be the easier decision for the Cavaliers. However, exploring options to be another quality wing defender, such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Cody Martin, or Bruce Brown, could be a low-cost move for the team.
Even if Cleveland doesn't make any major moves from now until the end trade deadline, they've already solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA and are certainly contenders to win the Finals this season.