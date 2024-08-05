Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Make Major Trade with Atlanta Hawks
While the NBA offseason has died down dramatically since the flurry of free agency moves in July, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still a team that would love to make a move or two.
So far this offseason, the Cavaliers have been focused on locking up their own talent long-term. They have agreed to major contract extensions with a trio of stars. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are now all locked up long-term.
Now, Cleveland could focus on trying to bring in some outside talent to improve their chances of contention in the Eastern Conference.
King James Gospel has suggested a major trade for the Cavaliers that would bring in Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks in exchnage for Caris LeVert and two second-round draft picks.
Bogdanovic would be an extremely intriguing addition for Cleveland. He is known for being a scorer and a very good three-point shooter.
Giving up LeVert would take away a key part of the Cavaliers' bench unit from last season, but there is no question that Bogdanovic would be a better fit than LeVert for what the team needs.
During the 2023-24 season with the Hawks, Bogdanovic ended up playing in 79 games and starting in 33 of those appearances. He averaged 16.9 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. In addition to those averages, he shot 42.8 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 37.4 percent of his three-point attempts.
LeVert is a capable scorer, but he is not an elite three-point threat. Bogdanovic would bring that to the table.
Not only would he be a great addition for Cleveland, Bogdanovic could end up being a starter as well. He would have to beat out Max Strus for the starting job.
Either player would have a massive role off of the bench, no matter who ends up in the starting lineup.
Obviously, this is only speculation at this point in time. However, a move for Bogdanovic would make sense for the Cavaliers and would give them a much-needed scoring punch from the three-point line.
Expect to see Cleveland remain active this offseason. They also still have to figure out their future with talented wing Isaac Okoro. Fans should stay ready, as the offseason is not over just yet for the Cavaliers.