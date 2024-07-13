Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Pursue Intriguing Free Agent Wing
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of three teams yet to make a signing in NBA free agency, which has resulted in considerable frustration among the fans.
While the bulk of free agency has subsided, there are still some names available who could potentailly help the Cavaliers next season.
Like Gary Trent Jr.
Trent is one of the best free agents still available, and both Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel and Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints feel that Cleveland could represent a potential destination for the 6-foot-5 wing.
The 25-year-old spent the last three-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors and is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 13.7 points and 1.1 steals over 28.1 minutes per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor, 39.3 percent from three-point range and 77.1 percent from the free-throw line.
Trent's most productive season came in 2021-22, when he registered 18.3 points per game on 41.4/38.3/85.3 shooting splits.
The Duke product has never been the most efficient scorer, as evidenced by his career true-shooting percentage of 54.9 percent. However, he can score in bunches, and for a Cavs team that can certainly use another wing scorer, that has value.
Trent has also improved significantly as a defender since the early stages of his NBA tenure. He is not exactly lockdown, but his size and solid athleticism allow him to guard multiple positions.
Given that he can actually consistently put the ball in the basket, Trent can be seen as an upgrade over Isaac Okoro, who is a restricted free agent.
Trent won't be anyone's favorite target, but there is a reason he is still available this late into free agency.
The Cavaliers need to do something, and signing Trent would represent a decent move for them. At the very least, it would be a nice depth signing.