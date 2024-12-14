Cavaliers Urged to Pursue Major Trade with Pelicans
The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team to keep a close eye on in NBA trade discussions leading up to the deadline this year.
At this point in the season, the Cavaliers hold a 22-4 record. They appear to be one of the top contenders in the NBA and could look to round out their roster with an impact move.
On the outside looking in, Cleveland could look at quite a few avenues to improve via the trade market. They could use more wing depth and especially wing depth that brings defense to the table.
With that in mind, there is one intriguing player that the Cavaliers are being urged to pursue.
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel believes that Cleveland needs to pursue a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for forward Herbert "Herb" Jones.
"Jones, a 26-year-old combo forward out of Alabama, has emerged as a prototypical 3-and-D wing," Crowley wrote.
"The Pelicans forward offers elite defensive versatility, earning All-Defensive honors last season and ending as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. Though Jones has struggled from the arc this season, his career 36.9 three-point percentage makes him the perfect plug-and-play wing on any contender."
Jones would be a massive pickup for the Cavaliers. Unfortunately, the reporting surrounding the Pelicans has made it sound like they have zero interest in trading him.
If they did open up to the idea, Cleveland would be a perfect landing spot. He is exactly the kind of player that they need to bring in.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season thus far, Jones has played in just eight games. He has averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Last season, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 76 games.
At just 26 years old, Jones would be a long-term addition for the Cavaliers. He would help them defend against the elite wings in the Eastern Conference.
While it seems unlikely that Jones will end up being moved this year, he is a name to keep an eye on moving forward as a potential trade target if he's made available.