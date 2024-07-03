Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Sign Lakers' Veteran in Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been extremely quite during the NBA offseason so far. While they were able to lock up Donovan Mitchell to a long-term extension, they haven't done anything to improve the roster around him except for drafting Jaylon Tyson in the 2024 NBA Draft.
When free agency opened up, the Cavaliers were expected to look to make a couple of moves. So far, that hasn't been the case.
Despite the slow start to free agency, there are quite a few key role players still available that could be top-notch fits for Cleveland. One of them could be Los Angeles Lakers' veteran free agent forward Taurean Prince.
Kings James Gospel certainly believes that Prince would be a good fit for the Cavaliers.
"The Cavaliers do not have the financial flexibility to attract a premier free agent, but with Prince and Wade filling the wing rotation, the Cavs can enter next season with confidence in their forward talents to provide reliable two-way impact. Prince is a high-volume, trustworthy off-ball shooter. Prince is not a carbon copy of Okoro with a better three-pointer. Still, the Cavaliers should view him as a taller, stronger, more defensively versatile Sam Merrill - a sharpshooter who can carry his weight on defense."
Prince is coming off of a quality season with the Lakers. He was a key role player for Los Angeles and would be able to fill the same role in Cleveland.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Prince ended up playing in 78 games and started in 49 of those appearances. He averaged 8.9 points per game to go along with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 44.2 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 39.6 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers would be excellent role player numbers for the Cavaliers. He would provide the kind of 3-and-D presence that Cleveland needs to find.
Signing Prince would likely mean the departure of Okoro. However, he would also likely be a cheaper option.
While the 30-year-old forward would be a nice addition, the Cavaliers would need to make more moves. If they want to compete for a championship next season, they need to get aggressive.
Expect to hear more about Cleveland in the coming days. The Cavaliers want to get back into NBA Finals contention and there are still many avenues available to improve the team. It's very unlikely that the team is done with the offseason.