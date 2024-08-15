Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Trade This Key Rotational Piece
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been busy extending their own players this summer, reaching new deals with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
However, other than selecting Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick of the NBA Draft, the Cavaliers have not made any roster additions.
Cleveland has been silent in free agency, and while trade rumors have swirled around Isaac Okoro, nothing has come to fruition.
However, Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel sees a good way to jumpstart things: by trading Caris LeVert.
Crowley views LeVert as the Cavs' best trade piece due to his $16.6 million expiring contract and the fact that he kind of gets washed out behing Mitchell and Darius Garland.
More specifically, Crowley wants the Cavaliers to trade LeVert for a three-and-D wing, which is currently a major need on Cleveland's roster.
But would moving LeVert in the process open up another can of worms?
LeVert wasn't exactly efficient this past year, posting 42.1/32.5/76.6 shooting splits, but he did average 14 points per game off the bench. The last thing the Cavs need to do is subtract offense, so if anything, it would be nice for the Cavaliers to add another piece to supplement LeVert.
Of course, you have to give something to get something, and Cleveland is certainly in a tough spot when it comes to trade assets.
There has been very limited interest in Okoro (who is still a restricted free agent, by the way) around the league, leaving the Cavs with no other obvious options to trade.
All of that being said, it seems relatively likely that the Cavaliers will head into the 2024-25 NBA campaign as currently constructed.