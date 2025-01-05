Cavaliers Warned Against Blockbuster Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the best team in the NBA. With a 30-4 record, they have already started showing that they are one of the top NBA Finals contenders in the league.
Before the season got underway, no one would have predicted that the Cavaliers would play this well right off the bat. Now, there are rumblings that Cleveland could be a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline to push to get even better.
Jimmy Butler is a name that has been floated as a possible target for the Cavaliers. He is expected to end up being moved by the Miami Heat, but to this point no serious talks with any specific team have been reported.
All of that being said, Cleveland is being warned to stay away from pursuing a trade for Butler.
Danny Cunningham, a reporter covering the team, spoke out about the situation and made it very clear that he thinks trading for Butler would be a mistake.
He believes that the Cavaliers need to keep their core together. With the way the team has played, he believes that they need to be given the chance to stay together.
Making a move for Butler would not come cheap. They would have to give up some value and talent in order to bring a star like that onboard.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season, Butler has played in 22 games. He has averaged 17.6 points per game to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals. Butler has also shot 55.2 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from the three-point line.
At 35 years old, Butler still has a couple of good years left. He can score the ball, but he's also known for his prowess on the defensive side of the ball.
Cleveland could use a player with his skill-set, but the price tag would be too expensive. Cunningham is likely right that the Cavaliers should stay away, regardless of how much temptation there would be to pursue a star trade to pursue a championship.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Butler. He's clearly unhappy with the Heat, but the Cavaliers just don't look like a team that should take a gamble on him.