Cavaliers Warned to Avoid Disastrous Trade
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers have been red hot over the first month and change of the 2024-25 NBA campaign, the general expectation is that they will be active in trade talks between now and the February deadline.
The Cavaliers have some clear needs on their roster, and they could absolutely address those holes over the next couple of months.
But there are some trades Cleveland should probably avoid.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has cited one potential trade target in particular that the Cavs shouldn't touch: Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma has long been pegged as a possible fit for the Cavaliers, but Cornelissen isn't buying it, going as far to label any such trade for the veteran as an impending "disaster."
"Kyle Kuzma puts up points, which is attractive to many in the NBA even still," Cornelissen wrote. "He still has a little bit of shine left from the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 championship. But Kyle Kuzma is a player actively damaging the Wizards' already meager chances of winning, and he would be a terrible fit on the Cavaliers."
Cornelissen cites Kuzma's awful efficiency (48.7 percent true-shooting percentage) and contract (his deal does not expire until 2027) as key reasons as to why Cleveland should steer clear of swinging a trade for the 29-year-old.
Kuzma registered over 20 points per game in each of the last two seasons, but this year, his scoring average has dipped to just 15.8 points a night, and that's on a terrible team, too.
Plus, the University of Utah product is also not exactly a great defender.
The Cavs could definitely stand to add another wing scorer, but Kuzma is probably not the answer.