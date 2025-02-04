Cavaliers Warned to Avoid Popular Trade Suggestion
The NBA trade deadline is inching closer and closer, and many are wondering what exactly the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to do.
It's looking more and more likely that the Cavaliers won't be making any major moves, as the financial implications could be severe.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz doesn't think Cleveland should attempt anything drastic, instead advising the Cavs to simply patch a small hole or two.
More specifically, he warns the Cavaliers against trading for one name that has become very popular in Cleveland trade speculation: Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
"Now is not the time for an all-in type of trade for a player like Cam Johnson that is going to cost the Cleveland Cavaliers their 2031 first-round pick, rookie Jaylon Tyson and others," Swartz wrote. "Instead, the Cavs should be looking for a floor-spacing backup center or another wing they can plug into the rotation while trying to get under the luxury tax (currently just $1.8 million above)."
Johnson is having a breakout season with the Nets, averaging 19.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over 32.3 minutes per game on 49.1/41.9/89.8 shooting splits.
The 28-year-old has widely been viewed as a terrific fit for the Cavs that can use a larger wing who can guard multiple positions, but Johnson would unquestionably be costly in any trade.
Not only that, but Johnson is in the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract, which would make things very complicated for the Cavaliers moving forward.
The general consensus is that Cleveland is very conscious of its tax situation, and it probably does not want to go too much deeper into it given the penalties that would follow.
We may ultimately see the Cavs have a relatively uneventful trade deadline.