Your Ball: Who Would You Like To See Cavaliers Land In NBA Draft?

Sam Amico

We don't know when the NBA draft will actually be held. We can't be certain which underclassmen will declare, who may wait, or what lies ahead for basketball in general.

We don't even know if the NBA will alter its calendar to try to resume and complete the 2019-20 season.

But we can be pretty certain that the league will eventually welcome a new class of talent, and we do know that the Cleveland Cavaliers still need help.

As of the NBA hiatus, the Cavs (19-46) own the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the entire NBA.

Along with all the other unknowns, it does not appear the NBA has made a firm decision on the annual draft lottery, and when or even if it will be held.

Still, rookie will enter the league for the 2020-21 season, whenever that may be. And the list of potential lottery picks remains up for debate.

There's point guard LaMelo Ball, a basketball celebrity who played at SPIRE Institute in Northeast Ohio -- and while he's from California, has reportedly made it clear he would be just fine with playing for the Cavs.

There's Memphis center James Wiseman, who has drawn some comparisons to Anthony Davis and Chris Bosh.

There's Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, a do it-all-type with excellent athleticism and passionate approach to the game.

Others such as Dayton forward Obi Toppin, North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, Minnesota center Daniel Oturu and Israeli forward Deni Advija (who the Cavs have reportedly scouted extensively) are also said to be lottery probables.

But knowing what you know right now about the Cavs, and the draft's top prospects, what do YOU think? If you're GM Koby Altman, and the draft were today, who would be your top choice?

Let us know in the comments section below, and I'll hop in and join the conversation. Mostly, as always, I look forward to reading your thoughts.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Sam Amico
Sam Amico

Editor

I’ll go with LaMelo. I think it may take a few years Before he reaches his potential, but he has great size, vision and decision-making already. Could t guard me or you but in today’s style of wide-open play I can live with that.

No. 1-4
gjguest
gjguest

I am taking Deni Advija unless we get the number 1 pick. Then it would have to be Wiseman. Not the guard from Georgia. I would even take Ball before him. We have guards. We need wings.

gjguest
gjguest

Oh yea, Deni Advija does not have to be taught fundamentals like the US players do.

Sam Amico
Sam Amico

Editor

Also please answer this question posed by a reader - prime Rasheed Wallace or prime Chris Bosh?

