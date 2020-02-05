AllCavs
Clippers Said To Have An Interest In Cavaliers Center Thompson

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a potential suitor for Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, as relayed by Chris Mannix of SI.com.

The Cavs and Thompson appear ready to part ways. with Thompson reportedly looking to be moved and the Cavs reportedly looking to move him.

According to Mannix, Clippers coach Doc Rivers has "fretted about the team’s rebounding, particularly when Ivica Zubac is off the floor." 

Thompson and the Cavs won a championship in 2016 under coach Tyronn Lue -- now the lead assistant on Rivers' coaching staff.

Atlanta and Washington are two other teams that have been linked to Thompson, but you can be sure he would prefer a trade to a contender such as the Clippers if dealt.

With the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers are making a run for a title. A hustling energy man such as Thompson could be the perfect complement next to the team's biggest stars. It could be similar to the role Thompson performed next to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Cleveland.

The biggest question about all this, of course, is what the Clippers would be willing to surrender for Thompson. The Cavs are said to be looking for young players and draft picks in return for a big man they have cherished since drafting him fourth overall in 2011.

Thompson's contract expires at the end of the season, and with no talks of an extension, the Cavs run the risk of losing him for nothing if they can't find a trade by the Thursday afternoon deadline.

Thompson is averaging 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds, appearing in 48 of the Cavs' 51 games. He is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City with a sore quad.

The Clippers have been aggressive in searching for another piece, particularly a big man, according to Mannix.

