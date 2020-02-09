AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Collision To Keep Sitting Out Despite Interest From Lakers, Clippers

Sam Amico

Veteran point guard Darren Collison has decided not to return to the NBA this season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Collison, 32, was reportedly being courted by the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. He spent last season with the Indiana Pacers, before entering free agency. 

To the surprise of some, Collison announced his retirement during the offseason.

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me,” Collison said at the time. “I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.

“Obviously, when you love the game of basketball like I do, you focus more on that and can’t do everything else you want for good reason. I have always felt the need to do more to help others; that’s why it is so important to try and help out as much as possible. I am so grateful for all the opportunities that basketball has brought to my life.”

Collison averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 points in 76 regular-season games, and 12.0 points and 4.0 assists in the first round of the playoffs vs. the Boston Celtics.

He also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Clippers.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
emmanuel717
emmanuel717

God bless you God first , by the way do you have a referral for my lakers much love and blessings to you and your family !!!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pistons Exec: Drummond Trade Was Necessary To Start Anew

Ed Stefanski says Pistons are starting rebuild after sending Andre Drummond to Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

by

dlpeters430

Suns Waiving Johnson, Clear Roster Spot

Guard will become unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies Officially Waive Former Lottery Pick Waiters

Veteran guard hasn't appeared in more than 46 games since 2015-16.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Sign Newman, Macura To 10-Day Contracts

G League guards return after spending preseason with Cleveland.

Sam Amico

Drummond: Lone Expectation Is To Give Cavs What They Need

New Cavaliers center says he is happy to be in Cleveland, "where I am wanted."

Sam Amico

Cavs To Acquire Pistons Center Drummond For Henson, Knight

Detroit big man headed to Cleveland in deadline-day deal.

Sam Amico

by

Jafam

Altman, Cavs Trying Something New With Drummond Deal -- To Compete

Cavaliers GM says Drummond a fit in what Cavs want to be and hope to become.

Sam Amico

Warriors Sign Chriss To Two-Year Contract

Former lottery pick to be retained after being waived earlier in season.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Sending Wiggins To Warriors For Russell

Golden State, Minnesota come to terms on trade involving standout guard and swingman.

Sam Amico

by

keepchucking24

Waiters, Crowder Among Those In Trade Between Grizzlies And Heat

Six players involved in deal that will send veteran wing Andre Iguodala to Miami.

Sam Amico

by

izen