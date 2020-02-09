Collision To Keep Sitting Out Despite Interest From Lakers, Clippers

Veteran point guard Darren Collison has decided not to return to the NBA this season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Collison, 32, was reportedly being courted by the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. He spent last season with the Indiana Pacers, before entering free agency.

To the surprise of some, Collison announced his retirement during the offseason.

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me,” Collison said at the time. “I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.

“Obviously, when you love the game of basketball like I do, you focus more on that and can’t do everything else you want for good reason. I have always felt the need to do more to help others; that’s why it is so important to try and help out as much as possible. I am so grateful for all the opportunities that basketball has brought to my life.”

Collison averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 points in 76 regular-season games, and 12.0 points and 4.0 assists in the first round of the playoffs vs. the Boston Celtics.

He also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Clippers.