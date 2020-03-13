NBA Commissioner: Premature To Say Season Is Over

One day after suspending the season, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told TNT the league has no intention of returning for "at least" a month.

Silver suspended play Wednesday night, making what he called a "split-second decision," after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the virus a day later.

"My thinking was even if we're out for a month, even if we're out for six weeks, we could still restart the season," Silver said. "It might mean that the end of the playoffs take place in July, late July. My feeling was it was way premature to suggest that we had lost the season."

Still, Silver admitted that the league may have to cancel the season entirely at some point.

"Of course it's possible," Silver said. "I just don't know more at this point."

Several teams have been instructed to self-quarantine, according to ESPN report. For now, the commissioner clearly wants everyone in the league to at least make sure they are taking extra precautions.

"It was really a moment for us to step back, take a breath, ensure that everyone in the NBA community was safe and healthy and doing everything they needed to do to take care of their families," Silver said of his decision to suspend the season.

He later said that the NBA's hopes and expectations can change quickly, as more is learned about the virus.

"It's remarkable to be here talking to you guys tonight about this hiatus when it was only [Wednesday] that first the NCAA made that decision to play without fans, which seemed -- which was unprecedented, which was a historic decision," Silver said. "And we were having the same discussions. To be jumping here one day later, I think it only makes the point that on this issue...this literally changes hour-by-hour in what we know."

NBA players reportedly have been told to remain in the markets of their team. As of now, only Gobert and Mitchell have tested positive.

The other 50-plus members of the Jazz traveling party that went to Oklahoma City on Wednesday all came back with negative results. Gobert and Mitchell are not experiencing any symptoms, according to reports.

"Gobert has acknowledged that he made a huge mistake by fooling around and touching all of the mics the other day when he had no idea that he had the virus," Silver said, referencing Gobert's apology over Twitter on Thursday. "We spoke to him today, in fact, about doing a public service announcement."

Silver took part in a conference call with team owners/governors and high-level executives on Thursday. He stressed that the conversations were not financially driven, but rather about the well-being of those in and around pro basketball.

"In the two full board meetings I had between [Wednesday] and [Thursday], not one team raised money," Silver said. "The entire discussion was about the safety and health of the players, the community around the NBA and our fans."