Cavaliers convert Cook's contract to standard deal

The Cavaliers have converted Tyler Cook's two-way contract to a standard contract.

Cook is a 6-foot-9 rookie forward who went undrafted out of Iowa. He has appeared in six games with the Cavs, spending most of his first pro season with the G League's Canton Charge.

Cavs coach John Beilein praised Cook's game prior to the season. Beilein is the former coach at Michigan and faced Cook and Iowa in Big Ten Conference play.

Cook's new contract becomes guaranteed Tuesday. So his spot on the roster won't become a sure thing until after then.

Cook has averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds with the Charge, shooting 60 percent from the field.