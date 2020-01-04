Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers convert Cook's contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers have converted Tyler Cook's two-way contract to a standard contract.

Cook is a 6-foot-9 rookie forward who went undrafted out of Iowa. He has appeared in six games with the Cavs, spending most of his first pro season with the G League's Canton Charge.

Cavs coach John Beilein praised Cook's game prior to the season. Beilein is the former coach at Michigan and faced Cook and Iowa in Big Ten Conference play.

Cook's new contract becomes guaranteed Tuesday. So his spot on the roster won't become a sure thing until after then.

Cook has averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds with the Charge, shooting 60 percent from the field.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers Forward Nance Jr. Sidelined at Least a Week

Sam Amico

Veteran Cavaliers big man hampered by continued soreness in knee.

Rival teams continue to show resistance in deal for Cavaliers' Love

Sam Amico

Kevin Love's contract remains a concern for opponents who may have trade interest, according to a report.

Would Cavaliers' Love make sense for exploring Suns?

Sam Amico

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love might make sense for the Suns, who are said to be seeking an upgrade.

Dribbles: Cavaliers Had it Won, But Then Suddenly, They Didn't

Sam Amico

This time, Cavaliers' game against the Hornets that comes down to final shot goes the wrong way.

Former NBA commissioner Stern dies at age 77

Sam Amico

David Stern credited with bringing league to forefront of fans' attention.

Dribbles: Reality Offsets Cavaliers' Promise in Blowout Loss

Sam Amico

Youth isn't served as Cavaliers run off court by more-experienced defending champions.

Cavaliers at Raptors: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers, winners of four of five, hit Toronto to face the defending champion Raptors.

Cavaliers Aiming to Keep Resiliency at Top of Their List

Sam Amico

Four wins in five games has the Cavaliers feeling sort of good again.

Despite Some Chatter, Thompson and Cavaliers Could Stay Together

Sam Amico

Rival teams expected to have interest in Tristan Thompson, but Cavs may want to keep him anyway.

Dribbles: For Cavs, Ugly Game Concludes with Beautiful Victory

Sam Amico

Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and team defense enough for unsightly (and maybe unexpected) road win over Timberwolves.