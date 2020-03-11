AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Warriors Announce Game Vs. Nets To Be Played Minus Fans

Sam Amico

The Golden State will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in a game that will not have fans in the building, the team announced in a news release.

In addition, the Warriors have cancelled or postponed all event at the new Chase Center in Oakland through March 21.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," the team announced in a statement.

"In addition, all events through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid. Guests who purchased tickets to a concert occurring at Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Chase Center."

Scheduled events through March 21 at Chase Center include:

  • Thursday, March 12 – Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets*
  • Friday, March 13 – Tame Impala (postponed)
  • Saturday, March 14 – Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Austin Spurs (moved to Santa Cruz)*
  • Thursday, March 19 – Post Malone (cancelled or postponed - TBD)
  • Saturday, March 21 – Bell Biv Devoe & Friends (postponed)

The NBA is expected to continue this process in various arenas around the country. The league has also considered moving games to arenas that are not considered hotpots for the virus.

Sam Amico covers the Cavaliers and NBA for SI.com. Follow him on Twitter @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spurs' DeRozan Intends To Enter Free Agency If No Extension Reached

Veteran San Antonio shooting guard has until end of June to decide on player option.

Sam Amico

Sixers Guard Simmons To Be Re-Evaluated In Three Weeks

Philadelphia provides update on star guard and his back issue.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Fight Remains, And For Cavaliers, That's Good Enough

Cleveland drops toughie in Chicago to kick off trip, but same old positives resurface.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Sign Bickerstaff To Four-Year Contract Extension

Coach rewarded for strong start after replacing John Beilein at All-Star break.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson Out With Eye Injury

Cleveland center is latest to go down after getting poked in eye vs. San Antonio.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

NBA Owners Preparing As If Games Will Be Played Minus Fans In Arena

League and team owners have conference call set for Wednesday to determine next steps.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Sexton, Cavaliers Showing Pride As They Start To Rise

Second-year Cleveland guard making strides in all areas, as is entire team, under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Sam Amico

Will Nets Consider Lakers Assistants Handy, Kidd For Coaching Vacancy?

Speculation heats up as Brooklyn seeks replacement for Kenny Atkinson.

Sam Amico

Report: Rumor Of Irving Preferring Lue With Nets 'Absolute Nonsense'

Ex-Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said not to be preferred by Nets point guard "at the moment."

Sam Amico

Chinese Basketball Association Due To Return Next Month

League expected to resume -- in empty arenas at the start.

Sam Amico