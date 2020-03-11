Warriors Announce Game Vs. Nets To Be Played Minus Fans

The Golden State will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in a game that will not have fans in the building, the team announced in a news release.

In addition, the Warriors have cancelled or postponed all event at the new Chase Center in Oakland through March 21.

"Due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced today that tomorrow night’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans," the team announced in a statement.

"In addition, all events through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed at this time. Fans with tickets to Thursday and Saturday night’s games will receive a refund in the amount paid. Guests who purchased tickets to a concert occurring at Chase Center during the impacted dates will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange for a rescheduled show at Chase Center."

Scheduled events through March 21 at Chase Center include:

Thursday, March 12 – Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets*

Friday, March 13 – Tame Impala (postponed)

Saturday, March 14 – Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Austin Spurs (moved to Santa Cruz)*

Thursday, March 19 – Post Malone (cancelled or postponed - TBD)

Saturday, March 21 – Bell Biv Devoe & Friends (postponed)

The NBA is expected to continue this process in various arenas around the country. The league has also considered moving games to arenas that are not considered hotpots for the virus.

Sam Amico covers the Cavaliers and NBA for SI.com. Follow him on Twitter @AmicoHoops.