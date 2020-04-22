AllCavs
How 2000s NBA champions stack up against dynasty Bulls

Sam Amico

Could any of the 2000s champions defeat the dynasty Chicago Bulls of the 1990s in a best-of-seven series?

That is the question poised by Michael Shapiro of SI.com.

Those Michael Jordan-era Bulls are dominating the news thanks to "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary focused on their final season together. Jordan went 6-0 in the Finals, and the only two seasons in which the Bulls didn't win during an eight-year stretch is when Jordan briefly retired to play baseball.

There were some fine teams in the 2000s. Most notably, perhaps, were the early 2000s Los Angeles Lakers of Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Braynt and (former Bulls coach) Phil Jackson. 

Or what about the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh Miami Heat teams of a decade later? And we can't forget about those San Antonio Spurs title teams of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili (and a young Kawhi Leonard).

Finally, the Golden State Warriors of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant won two titles, and the James-led Cavs reached four straight Finals -- including a magical run in 2016.

But could any of them defeat those old Bulls?

Sorry, I say no. See what Shapiro has to say by visiting this link.

Sam Amico covers the Cavaliers and NBA for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops. 

