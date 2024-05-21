Could Big Cavaliers News Be Coming Soon?
Things have been eerily quiet for the Cleveland Cavaliers since the team was eliminated from the playoffs in five games by the Celtics last week.
While several major decisions face the organization this offseason, reports have indicated that the team was taking some time to mull over one of the biggest: whether or not they're bringing back head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Nearly a week removed from the season coming to an end and it's been radio silence from the Cavs.
News could be on the way very soon though, if sports talk host Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carmen Show with Anthony Lima is right. During Tuesday's edition of the show Lima threw up the proverbial eye ball emojis when discussing when the organization may finally break its silence.
"They were gonna take the weekend to go over it, well it's Tuesday," Lima said. "I would not be shocked if today we get some news either way on this. I will definitely stay locked in throughout the day."
While Tuesday may be nearly over and no significant Cavs news has come to light just yet, Lima's point stands that the Wine and Gold have had plenty of time to think things through to this point. Cleveland's president of basketball operations, Koby Altman is expected to speak with the media at some point this week, the timing of which may be dependent on when the franchise makes a decision on Bickerstaff's future.
Beyond Bickerstaff, Altman and his staff – likely with input from team owner Dan Gilbert – have some key roster decisions to make as well, starting with whether or not star guard Donovan Mitchell is planning on sticking around by signing a contract extension this summer.
The Cavaliers entire offseason plan begins with Mitchell's intentions, which are more than likely unknown until later this summer.
In the mean time, stay ready because the first notable offseason decision could come down at any moment for the Cavs.