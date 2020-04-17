Redraft Says Cavs' Garland Worthy Of No. 5; Moves Porter Jr. Up In Order

Darius Garland was selected by Cleveland with the No. 5 overall pick in last summer's draft, and if the Cavs had to do it all over again, they would draft ... Garland.

At least, that was the pick made by ESPN insiders on a podcast hosted by Brian Windhorst, in which Windhorst, Mike Schmitz and Kevin Pelton went through a pick-by-pick redraft of the lottery.

That's probably fair. Garland nor many of the rookie have really had the opportunity to show just how good (or bad) they might eventually become. The league has been on hiatus since March 11, and there's no telling if the point guard will play another game in his rookie year.

Garland has started for the Cavs every game when healthy and shown flashes of a nice upside despite making just five appearances as a collegian. The Cavs like him, that's for sure.

Now, that said, the ESPN trio picked guard Tyler Herro with the No. 4 overall selection -- and Herro actually went 13th (to the Miami Heat). So basically, the insiders are saying the Cavs should have taken Herro over Garland.

On the bright side, fellow Cavs shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr., who was acquired at 30th overall, should have been selected 11th, according to the redraft.

Some observers outside the organization have told SI.com that Porter actually has the highest upside of any of the Cavs' young players.

Garland is 6-foot-1 and averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists alongside Collin Sexton. Porter, 6-4, has been coming off the bench and averaging 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Here is a look at ESPN's entire redone lottery:

New Orleans: Zion Williamson Memphis: Ja Morant New York: RJ Barrett Atlanta: Tyler Herro (actually went 13th) Cleveland: Darius Garland Phoenix: Coby White (actually went seventh) Chicago: Cam Reddish (actually went 10th) Atlanta: Brandon Clarke (actually went 21st) Washington: Sekou Doumbouya (actually went 15th) Atlanta: Matisse Thybulle (actually went 20th) Minnesota: Kevin Porter Jr. (actually went 30th) Charlotte: Jaxon Hayes (actually went eighth) Miami: De'Andre Hunter (actually went fourth) Boston: Romeo Langford

