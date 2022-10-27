Darius Garland Out For Cavs' Matchup With Celtics

Darius Garland is expected to miss his fourth-straight game with an eye injury when the Cavaliers travel to Boston to take on the Celtics on Friday night.

Garland was listed as OUT on the team's official injury report as submitted by the team's medical staff on Thursday with a left eye laceration.

The third-year guard left the Cavs season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors on October 19th and hasn't played since. Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland has progressed in his recovery and has moved to doing on-court work in recent days.

He's been visible on the team bench during a pair of games at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this week wearing protective eyewear. The team has said there is no structural damage to Garland's eye and Bickerstaff revealed there is still some swelling that needs to go down before he can return to the court.

Following the Cavs 103-92 win over the Orland Magic on Wednesday night, Bickerstaff said Garland didn't necessarily need to practice before playing but he would like to see the point guard get in some time of work before playing in a game.'

Garland was poked in the eye by Gary Trent Jr. in the Cavs opening-night loss to the Raptors. He remained on the floor for several minutes in front of the Raptors bench surrounded by teammates and medical personnel before leaving the floor.

Bickerstaff said Garland is able to see out of the eye and that all signs point to there being no long-term effects or damage. The Cavs continue to wait for the swelling to subside before he gets the green light to return.

Cleveland is in Boston on Friday night before returning to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to take on the Knicks on Sunday evening.

