Star Guard Sets Career-High In Latest Cavaliers Win
It's no secret that Darius Garland struggled at the end of last season. The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard even admitted that he lost the joy of the game of basketball at one point during those tough times.
Thankfully, DG has found that joy and is starting the 2024-25 season strong. The Wine and Gold won their third straight games to start the year on Saturday night and Garland played a key role in it.
DG finished with 23 points while shooting 81 percent (9-for-11) from the floor and 80 percent (4-for-5) from behind the arc. This is actually his best field goal percentage in a single game in Garland's NBA career. His previous career best came on February 9, 2022, against the San Antonio Purs, where DG shot 80 percent (12-for-15) from the floor.
With how many scorers and overall offensive threats the Cavaliers have on their roster, they don't need Garland to average 30 points a game for them to be successful. Cleveland needs their star point guard to have games exactly like this one. DG was effective, he knocked down the threes given to him, and even showcased his playmaking ability.
Through the season's first three games, Garland is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three.
The Cavaliers have high expectations for themselves this season, as it is their third year together as a core. The only way they'll accomplish those goals is if Garland consistently plays this type of point guard.