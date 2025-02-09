De'Andre Hunter Shares How He'll Fit With The Cleveland Cavaliers
Every fan is eager to see De'Andre Hunter make his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His addition to this roster solidifies their status as a true Finals contender this year.
Hunter made his first media appearance on Sunday afternoon. He discussed how he'd fit in with the team and what his role could be.
Hunter made it clear throughout that he's here to help the team win, whatever that means for his role.
Arguably, the biggest question since Hunter's addition is whether he will be a starter or come off the bench with the Cavaliers.
The 27-year-old has done a little bit of both throughout his career but has primarily been a reserve this season with the Atlanta Hawks.
Hunter made it apparent that he doesn't have a preference and just wants to help this team win whenever he's on the floor.
"Like I said, if I'm on the court or coming off the bench, I feel I can make an impact," said Hunter.
"And like I said before, they already had a good thing going, so I'm not trying to mess any of the vibes or anything up. I'm just trying to help. Whatever Kenny sees fits for me, that's what I'm trying to do."
Hunter had a similar response when asked about what position he feels most comfortable in when on the floor.
On paper, he best fits the role of three-point shooter alongside Cleveland's core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
However, Hunter will obviously not always be on the floor with them, which opens up the possibility for him to play at different spots depending on the lineup Kenny Atkinson creates.
Hunter stressed that, "I'm a player. I don't have a position. If I'm on the court, I'll make plays. I don't really like to define myself as a [small forward] or [or power forward]."
There was some initial hesitation about making a move leading up to the trade deadline because of Cleveland's tight nit group and strong lockerroom bond.
The best way for a newcomer to fit in is to be willing to do whatever it takes to win, and Hunter clearly has this mindset.