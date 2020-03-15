Pistons Big Man Wood '100 Percent OK' After Contracting Virus

Detroit Pistons power forward/center Christian Wood is said to be feeling completely healthy after having contracted the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

"He’s 100 percent OK and feeling fine," a source told James Edwards III of The Athletic.

Wood is the third known NBA player to have contracted the virus, as first reported by Shams Charania of Stadium. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and point guard Donovan Mitchell were the other two. Like Wood, those two are reportedly not showing symptoms.

The Pistons released a statement that confirmed one of their players had contracted the virus, but did not state which player. Labor laws keep teams from releasing names until a player states test results publicly.

“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of the team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.

"We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

As Charania noted, Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Gobert and the Jazz on Saturday before scoring a career-high 32 vs. Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Wood had seen his minutes and productivity increase significantly after the Pistons traded center Andre Drummond to Cleveland in February.

Wood, 24, is 6-foot-10 and went undrafted in 2015. He will enter free agency at the end of the season, whenever that may be.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.