Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Given Player Of The Week Honors

Donovan Mitchell was given some major recognition for his recent stretch of games by being named the Eastern Conference player of the week.

Mitchell averaged 37.7 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and one steal a night during the from January 2 to January 9. Most notably, he was just the sixth player in NBA history to record a 70-point game. He dropped 71 points against the Chicago Bulls last Monday night.

One of the stats that really sticks out for Mitchell over the last week was that he average 38.7 minutes a game while not sacrificing any efficiency. He shot .530 from the field over the three game stretch.

The reason that Mitchell had to play so much was Darius Garland missed time with a sprained thumb.

This is the second time this season that Mitchell has been given this recognition. The last time he won was back in the middle of December.

Mitchell winning Player of the Week is a pretty cool nod, especially for his historic night. However, Cleveland has bigger aspirations for this season then just have players win weekly awards. Donovan Mitchell needs to keep playing like the best player in the Eastern Conference if they hope to achieve those goals.

The Cavs are also pretty familiar with the guy who won Western Conference player of the week. That would be Akron's own LeBron James.

LeBron has played like he's on a mission recently on averaged 35 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists over the last seven days.

