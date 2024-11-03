Donovan Mitchell Hits Game-Winning Shot vs. Bucks As Cavaliers Stay Undefeated
Donovan Mitchell is on a mission this season, and those who aren't paying attention need to start taking notice.
The Cleveland Cavaliers remain undefeated at 7-0 thanks to Mitchell's game-winning shot with less than a second left against the Milwaukee Bucks to seal a 114-113 victory.
While Spida's game-winner was impressive, we can't just look at the game's final minute to do this matchup justice. Cleveland is lucky they were even in a position to win this game based on how it started.
The Bucks got off to a hot start, with their lead in the first quarter reaching 16 points before Cleveland had a chance to react. But you have to give this Cavs team credit. They kept chipping away at Milwaukee's lead and finally took the lead in the closing possessions of the second quarter.
The final 24 minutes of the game were a back-and-forth affair, with each side delivering blows. In the second half alone, there were 17 lead changes.
Damian Lillard gave the Bucks a one-point lead with a step-back mid-range shot with 9.8 seconds to play. Kenny Atkinson then took a timeout to draw a play for his superstar shooting guard.
It wasn't pretty, and Mitchell almost lost the ball to an over-and-back violation on the in-bounds pass, but Spida saved the play and gave the Cavs the lead.
Spida finished the game with 30 points, three rebounds, and four assists while shooting 44 percent (11-for-25) and 50 percent (4-for-8) from behind the arc.
Milwaukee's stars also contributed to the victory, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 34 points and Lillard adding 41 points.
But in the end, it was the Wine and Gold that prevailed and walked away with the win.
The best part about this matchup is that we'll get to see it 48 hours from now. The Cavs and Bucks are set to face off once on Monday evening back in Cleveland.