Donovan Mitchell Is The First Player In Cavs History To Do This To Open A Season

Donovan Mitchell has been off to a hot start with his new team!

Even though the Cavs dropped the season opener up in Toronto, Mitchell was doing a little bit of everything including scoring. He was one of the first players in Clevland history to have a 30-point game in his Cavs debut.

That scoring didn't stop with the Clevland's trip to Chicago.

In the Cavs second game of the season, Mitchell went off and dropped 32 points. He was 4-for-6 from being the arc and ended the night with a 52.6 FG%. Most importantly he led Cleveland to their first win of the young season.

These back-to-back 30-point games are significant though.

This is the first time in Cleveland history that a player has opened u the season with consecutive 30 points games.

Think about that. Lebron James never did this, Kyrie Irving never did this, and the list could keep going.

I remember Mithcell being great in Utah, but through the first couple of games, he's legitimately looked like a top-five player in the league.

Mitchell is taking on a lot of usage right now because Garland still being out with an injury. So, when he returns Mitchell's number will most likely come down. This is still incredibly impressive and his time in Cleveland could not be off to a better start.

