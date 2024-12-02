Donovan Mitchell Makes Cavaliers History In Win vs. Boston Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers knew exactly the type of player they were getting when they traded for Donovan Mitchell ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Spida has built a reputation as one of the best pure scorers in the league, and he continues to make history for the Cavaliers with that unique ability.
Mitchell is now the quickest player in franchise history to make 500 three-pointers. He achieved this feat in just 143 games played. The previous player who held this record was J.R. Smith, who achieved 500 threes in 202 games played.
Since coming to Cleveland, Mitchell has shot 38 percent from behind the arc on 9.2 attempts a game. Those are some elite numbers from the Cavaliers All-Star guard.
Mitchell's three-point numbers follow a trend since being traded to the Cavaliers.
Despite playing the majority of his career with the Utah Jazz to this point, Mitchell has seen some of his best shooting seasons with the Cavaliers. He's currently averaging 39 percent from behind the arc this season, which, if it stands, will be a career-high.
This accomplishment comes during an incredible night for the Cavaliers superstar guard.
Mitchell had only five points heading into halftime but absolutely took over in the fourth quarter. He scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Cavaliers overcome a 14-point deficit to the Boston Celtics and win the game.
Spida has only played two and a half seasons with the Cavaliers, but he's already soaring up their all-time players list. It'll be hard to knock off LeBron James as the greatest Cavalier ever.
However, if Mitchell keeps breaking these records, that number two spot could be his in no time.