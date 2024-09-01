Donovan Mitchell Reflects On Trade To Cavaliers On Anniversary With Social Media Post
September 1 marks the unofficial beginning of Fall. The temperatures are starting to cool down, and school is heading back into session. However, for the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, it also marks the anniversary of the blockbuster trade that brought Donovan Mitchell to the Wine and Gold.
Sunday was two years to the day that Cleveland traded Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks, and two picks swaps to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Mitchell.
On the anniversary, Mitchell quoted ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's original post from two years ago with a simple message via X (formally Twitter).
Mitchell went out of his way to find the original report and reacted to it with the classic #LetEmKnow hashtag. Over the last year, there had been rumors that Mitchell was unhappy in Cleveland and may request a trade somewhere else.
This is a simple message, but it once again shows how happy Mitchell is to be playing in a Cavaliers uniform.
Two years after the deal went down, it's easy to say this has been a success for everyone involved.
The Jazz just signed Markkanen to a long-term contract extension and he'll either be a key part of their future, or can be used a trade piece to add even more assets.
Cleveland finally got back to winning a playoff series without the shadow of LeBron James looming overhead. Mitchell also came out a winner as he signed a max contract extension that will also set him up for another big pay day in 2030.
Now that the Cavaliers have their core in tact for the foreseeable future, they can focus on making a deep playoff run.